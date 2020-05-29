Primary Preview: Three Republicans seek open Perry County seat

Endorsements: I did not seek nor accept any endorsements so that I would not be obliged to any special interest.

What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“While swift action was required initially since the nature of COVID-19 was largely unknown, it now appears evident that the measures were excessive. Clearly, the mandatory closure of businesses has deprived business owners their ability to provide for their own livelihood, and in many cases, deprived their employees the ability to provide for their respective families. This is in clear violation of the 14th Amendment. The Wolf administration’s failure to provide transparency as to the ‘experts’ providing advice, the criteria used to determine waivers and a host of other deficiencies has led to overwhelming distrust of the administration.