Primary Preview: Three Republicans seek open Perry County seat

Though the only legislator in the area, state Rep. Mark Keller was one of a large number across the state to not seek reelection this year. His announcement in December paved the way for three Republicans to enter state politics.
The 86th Legislative District seat covers all of Perry County, as well as part of Cumberland County, including Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township.
Three Perry County Republicans seek their party’s nomination this primary, and no Democrat was on the ballot for the race, potentially leading to an easy victory in November.
Candidate Jedidiah Nessinger didn’t respond to The Sentinel’s request for information. Here are the two other candidates in the race:
Retired Master Sgt. William “Bill” Benner
Political Party: Republican
Age: 54
Residence: Centre Township, Perry County
Education: Bachelor’s in public administration/government from Shippensburg University (1989); U.S. Air Force Special Operations School (2001); U.S. Air Force First Sergeant’s Academy (2006)
Occupation: Civilian job as president and CEO of Aviator Financial LLC; military job as supervisor at Aircraft Electrical/Environmental Systems Shop (home station); non-commissioned officer in-charge of aircraft maintenance (deployment)
Website: VoteBillBenner.com; aviatorfinancial.com
Endorsements: I did not seek nor accept any endorsements so that I would not be obliged to any special interest.
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“While swift action was required initially since the nature of COVID-19 was largely unknown, it now appears evident that the measures were excessive. Clearly, the mandatory closure of businesses has deprived business owners their ability to provide for their own livelihood, and in many cases, deprived their employees the ability to provide for their respective families. This is in clear violation of the 14th Amendment. The Wolf administration’s failure to provide transparency as to the ‘experts’ providing advice, the criteria used to determine waivers and a host of other deficiencies has led to overwhelming distrust of the administration.
“For future situations, bipartisan provisions must be put in place to provide transparency in the determination as to what businesses will be deemed ‘essential.’ Also, an ad hoc bipartisan panel with clear criteria to evaluate and approve waivers should be implemented. While it is impossible to legislate common sense, it is also unadvisable to pass a law (or gubernatorial order) that is unenforceable, as is evident as the governor’s orders are increasingly being ignored. Businesses should be permitted to implement prevention and mitigation protocol per CDC guidance, and their customers should decide if they feel safe enough to patronize the business.”
Perry Stambaugh
Political Party: Republican
Residence: Tyrone Township, Perry County
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University
Occupation: Owner/operator of Green Pastures Farms; rural publication editor (Pennsylvania Farmer magazine, Penn Lines, Perry County Times)
Website: VotePerryStambaugh.com
Endorsements: National Rifle Association; Cumberland County Republican Committee; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; Gun Owners of America; PA Realtors.
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic shows the need for more attention to non-traditional emergency preparedness. Not only must we be better equipped to handle disease outbreaks, but also concerns like cyberattacks and electromagnetic pulses that could upend day-to-day life by disrupting the electric grid and our economy. State revenue shortfalls resulting from COVID-19 also provide an opportunity to really look for ways to cut state spending by increasing efficiency. In addition, we need to take immediate steps to grow Pennsylvania’s economic base — that means keeping taxes low and attracting new businesses and jobs.”
