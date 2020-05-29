Primary Preview: Three look to unseat Rothman in 87th Legislative District race

“I applaud the swift action taken by Gov. Wolf and his administration during this pandemic. Going forward, Pennsylvania must implement a detailed emergency response plan based on facts and science. We must continue to secure an adequate supply of medical equipment for our health care workers and first responders. And it is essential that we lay the groundwork for a strong economic recovery with a plan that focuses on ... our workers and investing in an accessible and affordable health care system for the future.

“With proactive leadership we can move toward health insurance coverage that is not tied to employment, fully funded public schools, paid family leave, and a living wage for hard-working Pennsylvanians. The beauty and health benefits our state parks provide must be valued, especially after what we have experienced over the last few months. COVID-19 has humbled all of us. We can see how vulnerable we are in situations like these and that we need to ensure our leaders make decisions that are based on science, data and in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians. We are stronger than this pandemic and must make sure we come out of it stronger.”