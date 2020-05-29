Primary Preview: Three look to unseat Rothman in 87th Legislative District race

State Rep. Greg Rothman is one of a few legislators this year who won’t face any challenges in the primary but could see a difficult battle in the November election.
Three Democratic candidates are on the June 2 ballot for the 87th Legislative District, which covers part of Silver Spring Township and all of Hampden Township, East Pennsboro Township and Camp Hill.
Here is a look at those candidates:
Heather MacDonald
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 33
Residence: Camp Hill, Cumberland County
Education: graduate of HACC
Occupation: Real estate agent
Website: HeatherForPa.poliengine.com; www.facebook.com/heatherforpa; www.instagram/heatherforpa
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“This pandemic has brought to light some changes that need to be made in Pennsylvania. Firstly, it has highlighted just exactly who is essential in a crisis. We need to move past the label of ‘hero’ and commit to actionable change, including increasing the minimum wage to $15. This is called a living wage for a reason. We need to value our workers enough to make sure that they can live on the wages they earn doing essential work.
“Secondly, we need to focus on our teachers. When many of us suddenly became at-home educators, we truly understood the crucial and beautiful job that our teachers commit to every day. Teacher base salaries have not risen in PA for 30 years. This has led to a shortage of teachers wanting to live and work in PA, and it cannot continue.
“Lastly, it is important not to lose the lessons learned during this difficult time. Yes, things have been unprecedented and unpredictable, but through it all, we have seen neighbors helping neighbors. We have seen creative solutions to new problems, and we have walked our streets with a different appreciation. Let’s make the legacy of this pandemic continued and profound goodwill.”
Nicole Miller
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: Graduated Honesdale High School in 1994; attended Mansfield University studying criminal justice and psychology
Occupation: Orthodontic technician; server in the restaurant industry; stay-at-home mom, depending on the needs of my children and family through the years.
Website: VoteNicMiller.com
Endorsements: SEIU State Council; Conservation Voters of PA; Clean Water Action Fund; Working Families Party; Moms Demand Action Recommended Gun Sense Candidate
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“I applaud the swift action taken by Gov. Wolf and his administration during this pandemic. Going forward, Pennsylvania must implement a detailed emergency response plan based on facts and science. We must continue to secure an adequate supply of medical equipment for our health care workers and first responders. And it is essential that we lay the groundwork for a strong economic recovery with a plan that focuses on ... our workers and investing in an accessible and affordable health care system for the future.
“With proactive leadership we can move toward health insurance coverage that is not tied to employment, fully funded public schools, paid family leave, and a living wage for hard-working Pennsylvanians. The beauty and health benefits our state parks provide must be valued, especially after what we have experienced over the last few months. COVID-19 has humbled all of us. We can see how vulnerable we are in situations like these and that we need to ensure our leaders make decisions that are based on science, data and in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians. We are stronger than this pandemic and must make sure we come out of it stronger.”
Sean Patrick Quinlan
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 46
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University; juris doctor from Widener University – School of Law
Profession: Attorney
Website: www.VoteQuinlan.org
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The three main changes I would seek to implement right away are:
“Legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana. This issue was important before we had a massive hole in the budget as prosecution and supervision of these cases were a costly drain on local and state budget resources. Given the lost sales and income tax revenue, those costs are even more difficult to bear. To say nothing of the revenue that would be gained by taxing the sale of marijuana, which is not an insubstantial sum.
“Health care for all Pennsylvanians as a right. Fully 25% of Pennsylvanians are unemployed due to the virus and attendant shutdown. Their health care was tied to their employment, rendering millions unable to access health care at a time they may need it most. I’m in favor of a trust funded by payroll taxes similar to that introduced under HB1688 wherein every Pennsylvanian is guaranteed health care as a right, independent of employment status.
“Finally, enhanced firearms legislation including safe storage of firearms laws. Given the uptick in firearm sales prior to the stay-at-home order, many children are now home from school all day in a house with weapons for the first time. It’s important that those children are protected from reckless storage practices.”
