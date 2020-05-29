Primary Preview: Some legislative races uncontested in primary, but incumbents face challengers in fall

Some of the contenders in congressional and legislative races up for a vote on June 2 are likely to again appear on the ballot this fall due to uncontested races in their respective primaries.
In the 13th Congressional District, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Joyce faces no challengers on his party ballot in the primary, though he will face a contested November election, likely against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley of Westmoreland County. Rowley is the only Democrat on the primary ballot.
This congressional district covers Cumberland County west of North Middleton and West Pennsboro townships, as well as Adams, Franklin, Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Joyce is from Blair County.
In the 10th Congressional District, covering the other half of Cumberland County, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry faces an uncontested primary, though he will face a challenger in November, likely either Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale or Thomas Brier Jr. of Dauphin County.
In races for state seats, the 33rd Senatorial District only has one candidate on each of the party ballots. Democrat Richard Sterner of Adams County will likely face incumbent Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County in the November election. This district covers the Shippensburg area of Cumberland County, as well as Adams County and parts of Franklin and York counties.
Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan of York County faces no Republican challengers on his party ballot, though he will face a challenger in November, likely from one of the three candidates on the Democratic ballot, Shanna Danielson, John Bosha or Rick Coplen.
In the state House, the Carlisle area’s 199th Legislative District is uncontested in the primary, with one candidate on each of the parties’ ballots. Republican incumbent Rep. Barb Gleim could face Democrat Janelle Crossley in November, assuming there are no write-in candidates.
The 193rd Legislative District covering South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as parts of Adams County, only has Republican incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker on either of the ballots. He could potentially face a challenger in November if a write-in candidate wins enough votes in the Democratic ballot and accepts the nomination to run in the general election.
Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman is in much of the same position as Regan, as there are no challengers in his party on the ballot, but faces a contested November election with one of three possible Democratic candidates: Nicole Miller, Heather MacDonald and Sean Patrick Quinlan, who ran against Rothman in 2018.
Two other local legislative races have uncontested primaries and likely contested fall elections. Republican incumbent Rep. Sheryl Delozier could face Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat in November, while Republican incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer could face Democrat Douglas Ross for the 92nd Legislative District seat.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
In this Series
Primary Preview 2020: A look at contested races on June 2
-
Election Security Voting Machines
-
Primary Preview: Two Democrats seek to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in November
-
Primary Preview: Three seek Democratic nomination in 31st Senatorial seat race
- 6 updates
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.