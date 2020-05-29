Primary Preview: Some legislative races uncontested in primary, but incumbents face challengers in fall

Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan of York County faces no Republican challengers on his party ballot, though he will face a challenger in November, likely from one of the three candidates on the Democratic ballot, Shanna Danielson, John Bosha or Rick Coplen.

In the state House, the Carlisle area’s 199th Legislative District is uncontested in the primary, with one candidate on each of the parties’ ballots. Republican incumbent Rep. Barb Gleim could face Democrat Janelle Crossley in November, assuming there are no write-in candidates.

The 193rd Legislative District covering South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as parts of Adams County, only has Republican incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker on either of the ballots. He could potentially face a challenger in November if a write-in candidate wins enough votes in the Democratic ballot and accepts the nomination to run in the general election.

Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman is in much of the same position as Regan, as there are no challengers in his party on the ballot, but faces a contested November election with one of three possible Democratic candidates: Nicole Miller, Heather MacDonald and Sean Patrick Quinlan, who ran against Rothman in 2018.

Two other local legislative races have uncontested primaries and likely contested fall elections. Republican incumbent Rep. Sheryl Delozier could face Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat in November, while Republican incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer could face Democrat Douglas Ross for the 92nd Legislative District seat.

