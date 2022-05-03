Primary Preview 2022: Two Democrats seek party nomination to run against Perry in 10th Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will have another challenger for his seat in this year's election for the 10th Congressional District.

After defeating former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale - who opted not to run this year for the seat - Perry is likely going to have to defend his seat against one of two balloted Democrats who have experience on local government boards. Perry is the only Republican on the ballot in the May 17 primary.

The 10th Congressional District covers Cumberland County, Dauphin County and northern York County.

Here are the two Democratic candidates for the 10th Congressional District:

Rick Coplen

Political Party: Democrat

Age: 63

Residence: Dickinson Township

Education: Bachelor's degree from US Military Academy at West Point (1981); master's of public administration from Princeton University (1992); doctorate course work in American politics at Georgetown University (2001-03).

Occupation: Teacher, small business co-owner, CASD school board member

Endorsements: Carlisle Area Democratic Committee; former Cumberland County Commissioner Jim Hertzler; Alan Vandersloot of West York Borough Council; Carlisle Area School District Board Member Linda Manning

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

Parents are worried about our children’s future!

We hope to help our children achieve their unique American dream, but face challenges, including stagnant wages; rising prices for essentials like groceries, gas, childcare and health care; COVID-induced learning losses; mental health challenges; potential addictions; unsafe streets; threats to our clean air, water and sustainable environment; ineffective legislatures in D.C and Harrisburg; and others.

Government acting alone cannot solve these complex problems.

However, elected officials at every level who practice genuine facilitative leadership can enable collaboration with partners from businesses, nonprofits, academia, faith communities and others to help solve them. Please see www.rickcoplenforcongress.com and www.facebook.com/RickForPA10 for more details.

The cornerstone of our commUNITY-led solutions for these challenges should be investment in our people-building capacities and our economy, including critical infrastructure. Working collaboratively with commUNITY stakeholders, we can carefully invest time, effort, energy and precious personal and public financial resources to support our children’s education, job training, health care, and a sustainable environment.

JFK wisely said, "We all cherish our children's future," and challenged us to participate fully in our democracy.

I believe that “our children’s future” should be the goal that unites us today.

United, we can all do better!

Shamaine Daniels

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 43

Residence: Harrisburg

Education: Bachelor's in political science and sociology from West Chester University; master's in women's studies and juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati and its College of Law

Occupation: Attorney

Endorsements: AFL-CIO; Central Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

The district has suffered from a lack of leadership from our Congressional representative for almost a decade. This means that our infrastructure, issues that affect women and families and our broken immigration system have gone neglected for a very long time and they urgently need our attention. Because of my professional experience, I believe I can have the greatest impact on repairing our broken immigration system: From making sure we have the staff to actually do our immigration work, to ensuring that our immigration programs make sense for our communities; there are many areas of improvement that would benefit our district.

