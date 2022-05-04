Primary Preview 2022: Newly formed 34th Senatorial District seat attracts candidates in Cumberland County

With the redistricting of the Pennsylvania Senatorial districts, a local district opened up without an incumbent.

Current Republican state Sen. Mike Regan, who lives in York County, will stay in the 31st Senatorial District, which now includes fewer portions of Cumberland County: Lower Allen Township, Upper Allen Township, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland and Shiremanstown.

The new 34th Senatorial District covers the rest of the county from East Pennsboro Township to Shippensburg, as well as all of Perry County and parts of northern Dauphin County.

With no current incumbent's home address falling in this coverage area, some newcomers are looking to take the seat.

East Pennsboro Township resident James Massey Jr. is the only Democrat on his party's ballot. Here are the two Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination:

Mike Gossert

Political Party: Republican

Age: 56

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Bachelor's in public policy from Pennsylvania State University; master's in public administration from Shippensburg University

Occupation: Township manager; small business owner

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

We hear our politicians make promises to get elected and then they don’t deliver on their promises. I have a record of public service and accomplishments, but I am not a career politician.

Understanding a state mandate and its financial impact on local taxpayers starts with the legislature. For example, Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA) costs school districts hundreds of millions of dollars paid for by local taxes. When this act was passed, it was promised with funding. Unfortunately, the state continues to ignore funding this mandate in the manner it was supposed to, thus costing school districts and taxpayers millions annually while also having to balance an annual budget. I will work to fill these funding gaps by finding ineffective state-funded programs that aren’t meeting their desired objectives and reallocate those dollars to remove the burden from local taxpayers.

My record of public service as a U.S. Marine and volunteer firefighter and EMT to township manager and Cumberland Valley school board director; and leadership on the boards of state education organizations speaks for itself. I am the only candidate with a track record of accomplishments combined with effective servant leadership in our community.

Greg Rothman

Political Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: Cumberland Valley High School; bachelor's degree from University of Massachusetts/Amherst; master's in real estate from Johns Hopkins University

Occupation: U.S Marine Corps veteran; real estate broker and appraiser; legislator

Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormick; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; Dauphin County Republican Committee

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

The most important issue in the 34th Senate District is the recovery of our economy and educational system after the COVID pandemic The region needs to welcome job-creators and support the small businesses who have suffered during the last two years from government overreach. We need to ensure our children have the resources to receive the highest quality education, and parents should have a greater role. This includes curriculum transparency.

Thousands of regulations were suspended during the pandemic, and they should be reviewed and permanently ended if they only serve to hinder innovation and prevent businesses and health care operations from providing high quality customer/patient service.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should return to its roots of a place where its citizens are free to live their lives as they see fit and pursue happiness and prosperity.

