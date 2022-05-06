Primary Preview 2022: Most incumbents in Cumberland County races to face challengers in November

Though new and open seats attracted a number of candidates to make the May 17 primary busy for voters on both party ballots, some local incumbents will only see a challenge to their seats in the fall.

In the Carlisle area, Rep. Barb Gleim, R-199, will likely move ahead with no party challenger this primary, but a Democratic candidate is on the ballot and could contend with her in November should there be no other write-in candidates. Alan Howe of Carlisle is challenging Gleim for her seat. Howe previously ran campaigns for Congress and for president.

The 199th Legislative District includes Carlisle, West Pennsboro Township, Newville, Newburg, Middlesex Township, North Middleton Township, Hopewell Township, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, Lower and Upper Mifflin townships, North Newton Township and precincts 3, 4 and 5 in South Middleton Township.

On the West Shore, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-88, is in the same boat, with no primary challenger but with a Democratic challenger on the horizon. Democrat and Mechanicsburg resident Sara Agerton is the only one on her party's ballot May 17. She is a member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

The 88th Legislative District includes Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown and all but the second precinct in Lower Allen Township.

Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, may be the only local representative who will move to retain his seat with no competition in May or November. Ecker is the only one on either ballot this primary and could again be the only balloted candidate unless a write-in candidate emerges this primary.

With the recent redistricting of legislative districts, the 193rd Legislative District had a number of changes, mainly losing South Middleton Township to two other districts. This district now encompasses Dickinson Township, Cooke Township, Penn Township, South Newton Township, Shippensburg township and borough, and Southampton Township, as well as parts of Adams County, which is where Ecker lives.

