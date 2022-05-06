Primary Preview 2022: Candidates vie for newly created 103rd Legislative District

A new legislative district incorporating parts of Harrisburg with the West Shore will have contested races on both party ballots on the May 17 primary.

The 103rd Legislative District encompasses East Pennsboro Township, Camp Hill, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg, as well as most parts of Harrisburg City.

Here are the candidates vying for the seat:

David Buell

Political Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Camp Hill Borough

Education: Harvard Kennedy School of Government-Collaborative Government, Executive Education

Occupation: Business development with Four Arrows Financial Group in Mechanicsburg

Endorsements: Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack; Cumberland County Republican Committee; Capital City Lodge 12 Fraternal Order of Police; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

As a longtime resident, dedicated community volunteer, financial services professional and former local elected official, I have the proven experience and qualifications to make our West and East Shore communities better places to live, work, raise a family and operate a business.

Advocating for the rights of parents in curriculum and school choice will be one of my top priorities. I will also help continue the work that has been started in streamlining our state budget. Dealing with the wide range of services needed in this newly drawn district will be complex. My personal knowledge of both East and West Shores and my professional experience makes me uniquely qualified to succeed in servicing the 103rd House District.

Jennie Jenkins Dallas

Political Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Harrisburg

Education: Business administration at HACC and Elizabethtown College

Occupation: Business owner/publisher at La Voz Latina Central

Endorsements: Republican Committee of Dauphin County; Sen. Mike Regan; Jeff Haste (former chairman of Dauphin County commissioners); Rep. Sue Helm; Rep. Andrew Lewis

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

“Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” - Proverbs 22:6

The greatest threat to our district and our nation is the combination of grooming and indoctrination of anti-American views in the education system and low test scores, violence and lack of discipline. Studies show a direct correlation between crime and education. The better the education, the safer our communities and the stronger our workforce.

I support long-overdue school reform and fundamental parental choice. I plan on working directly with each school board to make sure all are funded adequately and structured academically according to their specific needs. Cumberland and Dauphin county families deserve to send their children to schools that fit their special needs and values — this includes charter schools, private schools and public schools. This is a free country, let the parents have their voice!

Patty Kim

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 48

Residence: City of Harrisburg

Education: Bachelor's in communication from Boston College

Occupation: State representative

Endorsements: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; Attorney General Josh Shapiro; AFL-CIO; Central PA Building Trades; and PA Realtors PAC

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

As I speak with local school board members, teachers and administrators, I have serious concerns. We have teachers that performed the unthinkable during the pandemic and many are tired and burnt out. We have students that are behind academically and emotionally. Meanwhile, our school districts are struggling to pay charter school reimbursements, rising special education costs and school building maintenance projects.

I support the governor’s budget proposal that would put $1.55 billion in basic education funding, including $300 million for a program that supports Pennsylvania’s 100 most underfunded schools and $200 million for special education.

Our commonwealth ranks 44th in the nation in the state’s share of funding for public schools. Pennsylvania pays only 38% of the costs for pubic education. Our school districts are forced to make up the difference by way of property taxes. We need to relieve that local burden by adequately funding our public schools.

Heather MacDonald

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 35

Residence: Camp Hill Borough

Education: Liberal arts degree from HACC

Occupation: Real estate

Endorsements: Sean Quinlan, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Cumberland County); Sandy Wolfe, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Cumberland County); Cole Goodman, Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee (Dauphin County); Dan Miller, treasurer of Harrisburg; Joy Daniels, local business owner

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

The most important issue for the 103rd District is the tolling of the 83 bridge. We need a fearless leader who is going to say no to tolling of any kind. The capital region is the fastest growing portion of the state, and our infrastructure is already bursting at the seams. Nearly 70% of the trips across the bridge originate within 10 miles; it is simply not a good candidate for tolling. Instead, we should look towards federal funding to pay for the replacement, implement a severance tax, or utilize any of the dozen or so options for funding presented by PennDOT. Oftentimes many of our local issues are created by legislators who are comfortable rather than courageous. This is a new era, one defined by our courage, and we deserve a leader who is going to be as unsatisfied by the status quo as we are. The tolling of the 83 bridge is not only a policy failure, it is also a failure of imagination. Our quality of life is worthy of this fight, and it’s a fight I would never shy away from as the representative in the 103rd District.

