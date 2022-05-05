Primary Preview 2022: Candidates seek open 87th Legislative District seat

With Republican Rep. Greg Rothman seeking the 34th Senatorial District seat, his legislative seat became open for area residents.

After legislative redistricting this year in Pennsylvania, the 87th Legislative District includes all of Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township, Upper Allen Township and Mount Holly Springs, as well as most South Middleton precincts and precinct 2 of Lower Allen Township.

Democrat Kristal Markle of Upper Allen Township is the only candidate on her ballot. Here is a look at the two Republican candidates in the race:

Eric Clancy

Political Party: Republican

Age: 60

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's in accounting from Messiah College

Occupation: Executive vice president/owner of Delta Development Group Inc.

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

I believe that many folks that had no interest in politics five or 10 years ago have experienced a sort of awakening. People have become tired of having their ways and family traditions denigrated, faith disrespected and aspirations not even heard. I have been thrilled to hear from many of these folks.

Conservative principles will be the foundation on which we measure accomplishment for Pennsylvania. We need to make sure government stays out of the way of real progress. We need to do everything we can to reduce the latent inefficiency of governmental operations. Schools that teach, communities that protect, infrastructure that works, and meticulous care of taxpayer resources should be foundational to very community and our Commonwealth.

Government offers policy, regulatory and enforcement "solutions" that are one size fits all. It is the role of elected officials to ensure that this is done efficiently, effectively and with the utmost respect to the taxpayers who are paying the bills. We must make sure government meets its obligations to citizens but does so in the most limited manner possible, and in a way that never intrudes on their rights.

Thomas Kutz

Political Party: Republican

Age: 27

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's degree from Grove City College

Occupation: Policy director at Senate of Pennsylvania

Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee; PA Realtors PAC; Recommended by Firearm Owners Against Crime

What do you think is the most important issue in your district, and what would you propose to address it?

As a lifelong Cumberland County resident, Cedar Cliff High School graduate, local elected official and former congressional staff member, I truly care about that place we call home and the conservative Republican values we hold dear. I am running for state representative because our community needs a trusted conservative Republican leader who will take on tough issues and work tirelessly to protect the future of Cumberland County for generations to come. Our district continues to face the challenge of workforce shortages. I’ll work to bring our workforce back on track by encouraging technical schools and training programs while also cutting the Corporate Net Income Tax rate to help our local businesses.

That’s why my priorities include: reducing the tax burden for our hardworking families and seniors on fixed incomes, rebuilding our roads and bridges, supporting curriculum transparency and parents’ roles in education, fighting to make our schools and communities safer, supporting pro-growth policies to make Pennsylvania more competitive, defending our 2nd Amendment rights and protecting the sanctity of human life. I am honored to be the only candidate endorsed by the Cumberland County Republican Committee, and I would be honored to earn your vote on Tuesday, May 17.

