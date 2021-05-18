Primary gives most school board candidates two chances to compete in November

With as many as 9,400 Democratic mail-in ballots and 5,000 Republican mail-in ballots yet to be counted Tuesday night, there are still some question marks as to who will make it to the November general election ballot.
Based on just in-person voting Tuesday, a number of candidates could face each other again, depending on which party’s nomination the candidates earned during this primary.
With four seats open on the Camp Hill School Board race, incumbents Gregory Lamazy and Melanie Gurgiolo faced cross-filed challengers Josceylon Buchs, Karen Mallah, David LaTorre and Pete Regan on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. With in-person votes and mail-in votes counted, Gurgiolo, Buchs, Mallah and Lamay received the Democratic nominations, while leading Republican votes went to LaTorre, Regan, Lamay and Gurgiolo. This means all of the candidates will face each other again in the fall.
Three of Cumberland Valley School Board’s seats in two regions were contested Tuesday, with each of the incumbents in those races seeking to get to the November ballot. Incumbents Bud Shaffner and Michael Gossert looked to return to their Hampden seats against cross-filed candidate Melanie Little and Democrat John Way, while Middlesex and Monroe representative Greg Rausch only faced challenger Susan Drummer on the Democratic ballot.
With in-person and mail-in ballots counted, Shaffner and Gossert received the Republican nominations, but Little and Way received the Democratic nominations, meaning they’ll meet again in November.
Four seats were open on the East Pennsboro School Board, with only two incumbents running: David Crozier and Patti Gilbert. Most of the challengers were cross-filed—Linda Armstrong, Kristin Mitchem Hoover, Deborah Reeves, Sharon Pallotta, Stephen Chernov and Cindi Ward — though challenger Peter Patitsas was only on the Republican ballot for the primary.
Based on in-person voting and mail-in ballots, Gilbert, Hoover, Reeves and Armstrong received the Democratic nominations, while Crozier, Ward, Patitsas and Pallotta received the Republican nominations. Only Chernov will not make it back to the fall ballot.
Two of the regions were contested on the Mechanicsburg Area School Board, though only on certain ballots. In Region 2, incumbent Joshua Rhodes needed only to defend himself on the Democratic ballot against Jessica Henning, while incumbent John Rupp Sr. faced challenger Sam Hepford only on the Republican ballot in Region 3.
Each of the incumbents ended up losing those contested primary races. Rhodes will face Henning again after she received 385 in-person votes compared to his 146 votes he received. The challenger again rose to the top in Region 3, with Hepford receiving 438 votes compared to Rupp’s 418 votes on the Republican ballot, though mail-in ballots were yet to be counted.
For the Shippensburg Area School Board, only the District A race was contested, with incumbent Michael Lyman faced with two challengers: cross-filed candidate Stephanie Eberly and Democratic candidate Carolyn Forbes. Based on Tuesday in-person voting, Lyman received 169 votes and the Democratic nomination over Eberly’s 116 votes and Forbes' 45 votes, but Eberly received 742 votes over his 505 votes to easily take the Republican nomination.
Two regions drew candidates for the West Shore School Board, with incumbents in Region 1, Deborah Schwager and Abigail Tierney looking to fend off challengers Christopher Kambic, Yolanda Garlinger, Marti Bert and Savannah Beeler, the last of whom was only on the Republican ballot.
Based on just in-person voting, Schwager and Tierney received the Democratic nomination, while the Republican nominations easily went to Kambic and Tierney.
In Region 2, Republican newcomers Kimesha Knight and Edward Fogel faced each other for incumbent Mike Wilson’s seat. Fogel received the Republican nomination with 567 in-person votes compared to Knight's 285 votes.
If no Democratic write-in winner is named, there will be no opposition for Region 2’s seat in November.
For complete results, check back to Cumberlink.com.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason