Primary gives most school board candidates two chances to compete in November

Four seats were open on the East Pennsboro School Board, with only two incumbents running: David Crozier and Patti Gilbert. Most of the challengers were cross-filed—Linda Armstrong, Kristin Mitchem Hoover, Deborah Reeves, Sharon Pallotta, Stephen Chernov and Cindi Ward — though challenger Peter Patitsas was only on the Republican ballot for the primary.

Based on in-person voting and mail-in ballots, Gilbert, Hoover, Reeves and Armstrong received the Democratic nominations, while Crozier, Ward, Patitsas and Pallotta received the Republican nominations. Only Chernov will not make it back to the fall ballot.

Two of the regions were contested on the Mechanicsburg Area School Board, though only on certain ballots. In Region 2, incumbent Joshua Rhodes needed only to defend himself on the Democratic ballot against Jessica Henning, while incumbent John Rupp Sr. faced challenger Sam Hepford only on the Republican ballot in Region 3.

Each of the incumbents ended up losing those contested primary races. Rhodes will face Henning again after she received 385 in-person votes compared to his 146 votes he received. The challenger again rose to the top in Region 3, with Hepford receiving 438 votes compared to Rupp’s 418 votes on the Republican ballot, though mail-in ballots were yet to be counted.