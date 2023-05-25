Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Though still unofficial until the Board of Elections certifies the results Tuesday, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections released a more final vote count in the May 16 primary, now including provisional and write-in votes.

With the few provisional votes added, Kelly Neiderer and Gary Eichelberger are the likely to receive the Republican nominees for Cumberland County commissioner. Eichelberger was in a close race with Neiderer's running mate, Nathan Silcox, but Eichelberger ended up with 9,536 votes compared to Silcox's 9,483 votes.

There were 107 write-in votes on the Republican ballot, but Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said qualifying write-ins for county races would only be counted if a name was written at least 250 times. With those write-ins not factoring into the results, Eichelberger has most likely edged out Silcox for the nomination.

In addition to the Republican commissioner race, a few other primary races were down to nearly single-vote differences and one ended up in a tie after provisional ballots were counted.

On the Democratic ticket for the Magisterial District Judge 09-3-02 seat in the Newville area, John Hanner received votes from two provisional ballots that drew him even with Michael Rinaldi's 351 votes. Hanner had received more votes on the Republican ticket, with 1,330 votes to Rinaldi's 1,106 votes, already giving him the Republican nomination to get onto the November ballot. Usually a tie will force an automatic recount in the race to see who receives the other party's nomination.

Elsewhere in the county, some races did not see an increase from provisional ballots, clearing the stage for nominees in tight races.

For Upper Mifflin Township supervisor, Republican incumbent Heidi Clevenger was five votes ahead of each of her opponents — Randall Mentzer and Andy Kurnath — for the single open seat. With no write-in candidate listed as having received double-digit votes on the Democratic ticket, Clevenger should see an easy road to re-election in the fall.

For Monroe Township supervisor, Republican challenger Timothy Thompson received 452 votes to incumbent A.W. Bill Castle III's 431 votes. With no provisional ballots counted and no Democratic write-in, Thompson will be alone on the ballot in November.

Big Spring School District had a number of close races for its school board, but no provisional ballots were cast in those races and no write-in names will make it to the ballot in November. Lisa Shade edged out William Piper 196 to 179 for the Republican nomination for the West Pennsboro Lower seat, and Frank Myers defeated Lawrence Flynn 252 to 234 for the Republican nomination for the North and South Newton seat. Myers also received the Democratic nomination over Flynn in that race to solidify his spot on the November ballot.

Ten votes had separated Brad Group and Rick Rovegno for a Republican nomination for the last of five South Middleton School Board seats, but each received three provisional ballots, giving Group the Republican nomination. However, both received the Democratic nomination in the race, given that only five candidates had cross-filed onto the Democratic ballot, so they will meet again in November.

Write-in votes

A number of municipal write-in votes could lead to new balloted candidates in November.

Camp Hill Borough Council had no balloted candidates for its three open seats on the Republican ballot, but five names emerged from write-in votes in that party's primary. Reed Nixon and Teresa McCormack received 233 write-in votes each, while Andrew McKeon received 227 votes, Michael Vogel received 49 votes and Tim Jackson received 10 votes.

Jackson was already on the Democratic ballot for a council seat with Thomas Fink, but they could be joined on the ballot by Alissa Packer, who received 269 write-in votes to potentially round-out the three nominees for that party.

Hampden Township commissioner incumbents Al Bienstock and John V. Thomas may have been the only candidates on the Republican ballot, but they could face two Democratic candidates in November for their seats. Kristen Sue Smith was already on the Democratic ballot, but Yvonne Whisenant received 117 write-in votes to potentially get her to November's election. Julie Stevens had received 13 Democratic write-in votes for the seat.

In the Hopewell Township supervisor race, Tyler Gamble may have lost to John Cover for the 6-year seat race and Danny Forrester for the 2-year seat race on the Republican ballot, but he received write-in votes in both races on the Democratic ticket. With no balloted candidate in that race, he could face the Republican nominees again in November.

For Lemoyne Borough Council, incumbents Republican Rebecca Coleman and Democrat Michael Kostukovich and Jesse Monoski were the only balloted candidates on May 16, but they could be joined by Deborah Austin in November. Austin received 24 Republican write-in votes during the primary for the council's three seats.

In Mount Holly Springs, Deb Brophy ran a write-in campaign for mayor after the current mayor's late announcement to not seek re-election. She received 12 Democratic write-in votes and 40 Republican write-in votes to likely make it to the November ballot.

Mount Holly's borough council has three open seats, but only two Republicans were on the ballot: incumbents Gay Bowman and Lois Stoner. They could be joined by Kyle Schnitzer, who received 21 Republican write-in votes.

No one was on the primary ballot for three open seats on Newville Borough Council, but Edward Sinkovitz received 11 Democratic write-ins and 18 Republican write-ins, while Joe Kindon received 11 write-ins for the race.

Likewise, there were no balloted candidates for three open seats on the Shiremanstown Borough Council, but two people emerged from Republican write-ins: Anna Harris with 21 votes and Stevie Krpata with 10 votes.

Charles Finkenbinder won the Republican nomination for West Pennsboro Township supervisor, but he may not have an uncontested race in November. Karl Smith, who ran on the Republican ballot against him, may get another chance for the seat after receiving 17 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot.

Wormleysburg Borough Council's primary race for three seats was mostly with Republican incumbents Sue Stuart and Joshua Plaza, as well as David Kendig, but Rich Cline received 11 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot, as well as 39 write-in votes for a 2-year seat on the Republican ballot. For that 2-year seat, he could face Democratic balloted candidate Michael Rudy.

Though he easily received the most write-in votes of any candidate in any race in the county, John Flood of Silver Spring Township didn't quite manage a spot on the November ballot for the Cumberland Valley School Board seat. Flood received 424 Democratic write-in votes and 93 Republican write-in votes, but neither were enough to overtake the balloted candidates. On the Democratic ballot, Jevon Thomas Ford received 715 votes and Jessica Silcox received 667 votes, while Kelly Potteiger received 1,485 votes and Silcox received 1,138 votes on the Republican ballot.