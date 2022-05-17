Primary 2022: Rothman takes home Republican nomination in 34th Senatorial District Race

Current state Rep. Greg Rothman won the Republican nomination in 34th Senatorial District race over Cumberland Valley School Board member Michael Gossert Tuesday evening.

Rothman will face Democrat James Massy of East Pennsboro Township, who ran uncontested and received that party's nomination.

The 34th Senatorial District, formed through the state redistricting process, had no incumbent and includes most of the Carlisle area and western Cumberland County. The majority of this area was formerly covered by the 31st Senatorial District, represented by Mike Regan. Regan now represents eastern Cumberland County and northern York County.

According to unofficial state numbers as of 11:15 p.m., Rothman received 26,583 votes, compared to 12,488 for Gossert across the geographic region of the district.

In Cumberland County, according to unofficial results, Rothman received 18,852 votes — 16,735 in-person and 2,117 by mail — while Gossert received 8,790 total votes - 7,709 in-person and 1,081 by mail.

Dauphin County was still calculating its in-person tallies Tuesday evening, but Rothman took most of the votes tallied so far, and also took nearly double the number of votes than Gossert had in Perry County.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

