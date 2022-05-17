Primary 2022: Kutz nabs Republican nomination in 87th Legislative District Race

Lower Allen Township commissioner Thomas Kutz beat out Upper Allen Township resident Eric Clancy for the Republican nomination in the 87th Legislative District race Tuesday night.

In November, Kutz will face Democrat Kristal Markle of Upper Allen Township, who ran uncontested on the Democratic ballot.

After redistricting, the 87th Legislative District now consists of Lower Allen Township (precinct 2), Monroe Township, Silver Spring Township, South Middleton Township (precincts 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9), Upper Allen Township and Mount Holly Springs Borough.

Republican Greg Rothman, who currently holds this seat, is not seeking reelection because he's running for election in the 34th Senatorial District Race.

According to unofficial numbers from Cumberland County, Clancy received 4,143 election day votes and 751 mail-in votes for a total of 4,894 votes.

Kutz received 5,116 election day votes and 596 mail-in votes for a total of 5,762 votes.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

