Primary 2022: Kim gets Democratic nomination in 103rd Legislative District race; Buell likely Republican nominee

In the newly redistricted 103rd Legislative District, it appears the November election will again feature a candidate from the East Shore against a candidate from the West Shore.

Incumbent Rep. Patty Kim of Harrisburg handily beat her Democratic challenger, Camp Hill resident Heather MacDonald, taking the majority of the votes in both Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

In Cumberland County, Kim received 1,996 votes (880 election day votes and 1,116 mail-in votes) compared to MacDonald's 1,096 total votes. MacDonald had a more even split between election day votes (563) and mail-in votes (533), according to the unofficial results from Cumberland County.

With only 12 of 17 precincts reporting in Dauphin County as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were still a number of votes yet to be counted, but Kim's lead was even more substantial in her home county. Kim had 2,417 votes (1,412 in-person votes and 1,005 mail-in votes) compared to MacDonald's 344 total votes out of Dauphin County, as of 11:30 p.m.

On the Republican ballot, the race was far tighter for candidates to secure a nomination.

Camp Hill resident David Buell was up against Harrisburg resident Jennie Jenkins-Dallas. Though Dauphin County did not have all of its votes tallied by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Buell was up significantly given his popular showing in Cumberland County.

According to Cumberland County's unofficial results, Buell had 3,490 total votes (3,013 in-person and 477 by mail), while Jenkins-Dallas had 1,175 total votes (1,044 in-person and 131 by mail).

Of the Dauphin County votes so far, Jenkins-Dallas was only edging out Buell by a little, 208 votes compared to 184 votes; not enough to make a difference after Cumberland County's tally.

With what was reported overall by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Buell had 72.71%  of the votes cast.

The 103rd Legislative District includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township, as well as most of Harrisburg City.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

