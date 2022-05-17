Primary 2022: Kim gets Democratic nom, Buell gets GOP nom in 103rd Legislative District race

In the newly redistricted 103rd Legislative District, it appears the November election will again feature a candidate from the East Shore against a candidate from the West Shore.

Incumbent Rep. Patty Kim of Harrisburg handily beat her Democratic challenger, Camp Hill resident Heather MacDonald, taking the majority of the votes in both Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

In Cumberland County, Kim received 1,996 votes (880 election day votes and 1,116 mail-in votes) compared to MacDonald's 1,096 total votes. MacDonald had a more even split between election day votes (563) and mail-in votes (533), according to the unofficial results from Cumberland County.

Kim's lead was even more substantial in her home county. Kim had 2,943 votes (1,918 in-person votes and 1,025 mail-in votes) compared to MacDonald's 428 total votes out of Dauphin County.

On the Republican ballot, the race was far tighter for candidates to secure a nomination.

Camp Hill resident David Buell was up against Harrisburg resident Jennie Jenkins-Dallas, and while Buell took a significant lead in Cumberland County, Jenkins-Dallas was unable to collect the Dauphin County votes needed to overcome that.

According to Cumberland County's unofficial results, Buell had 3,490 total votes (3,013 in-person and 477 by mail), while Jenkins-Dallas had 1,175 total votes (1,044 in-person and 131 by mail).

Of the Dauphin County votes, Jenkins-Dallas only edged out Buell by a little, 255 votes compared to 211 votes; not enough to make a difference after Cumberland County's tally.

With what was reported overall in the legislative district race, Buell had 72.13% of the votes cast.

The 103rd Legislative District includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township, as well as most of Harrisburg City.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.