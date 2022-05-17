Primary 2022: Daniels wins Democratic primary in 10th Congressional District race

Harrisburg resident Shamaine Daniels narrowly edged out Carlisle school board member Rick Coplen for the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional race.

With unofficial results showing all precincts reporting in for Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, which are located in the Congressional district, Daniels had 52.43% of the votes (31,947 votes) compared to Coplen's 47.57% (28,988 votes).

Each candidate dominated their home turf, with Coplen taking the majority of the votes in Cumberland County - 15,246 to Daniels' 5,572 - and Daniels taking Dauphin County with 16,825 votes compared to Coplen's 5,854 votes. Daniels only narrowly edged out Coplen in York County, with 7,516 votes to Coplen's 7,419 votes.

With there being more Democratic voters in Dauphin County, Daniels took the nomination for the Congressional district. She will face incumbent Rep. Scott Perry in the fall election.

Coplen on Wednesday conceded the race and said he is endorsing Daniels in her challenge to Perry.

"This morning I called Shamaine to congratulate her and offer my assistance for her winning general election campaign, including a financial donation to her campaign and other assistance," Coplen said in a statement Wednesday. "Thank you to all the voters, Democrat and Republican, who voted in this important primary election. We the people are the lifeblood of our great democracy.

"Thank you to all the good folks who helped our campaigns along the way," he added. "Although this was a relatively short campaign, both Shamaine and myself can rightfully be proud of our extensive efforts to inform and interact with voters."

