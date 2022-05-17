Primary 2022: Daniels likely winner in close 10th Congressional District Democratic primary

With votes from 27 precincts in Dauphin County still to be counted as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday — in addition to provisional and military ballots in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties — it appears Shamaine Daniels has narrowly edged out Rick Coplen for the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District race.

Daniels and Coplen each dominated their home counties in Tuesday's election and nearly split the vote in York County, which made the primary a tight race for who will face incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Perry in the fall.

With just the votes counted by 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Daniels had 1,334 more votes than Coplen (29,913 to 28,519 across the district's three counties). Given that the only votes left to count — aside from provisional and military ballots — were in Dauphin County where Daniels took the majority of the votes, the Harrisburg resident is likely the Democratic nominee.

As of 11:45 p.m., Daniels had 16,825 votes in Dauphin County compared to Coplen's 5,854 votes.

Coplen, a Carlisle school board member and Dickinson Township resident, took most of the Democratic votes in Cumberland County, racking in 15,246 votes compared to Daniels' 5,572 votes.

In York County, with all of their precincts reporting Tuesday evening, the unofficial results showed a split race with Daniels only slightly edging out Coplen with 7,516 votes compared to his 7,419 votes.

Across the three counties by late Tuesday evening, there were 239 write-in votes.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.