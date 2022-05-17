 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Election 2022

Primary 2022: Cumberland County election results

  • Updated
  • 0
PA Primary 1.JPG

Polling places were open Tuesday for the May primary.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here is a look at unofficial and incomplete Cumberland County voting tallies for contested races in the May 17 primary election:

Democratic

U.S. Senator

Alex Khalil: 683

Conor Lamb: 3,367

Malcolm Kenyatta: 1,251

John Fetterman: 14,979

Write-in: 60

Lieutenant Governor

Austin Davis: 10,497

Ray Sosa: 2,706

Brian Sims: 6,203

Write-in: 64

10th Congressional District

Rick Coplen: 13,854

Shamaine Daniels: 4,963

Write-in: 48

103rd Legislative District

Heather MacDonald: 1,096

Patty Kim: 1,996

Write-in: 3

Republican

U.S. Senator

Kathy Barnette: 7,437

Mehmet Oz: 8,420

George Bochetto: 237

Jeff Bartos: 2,258

Dave McCormick: 8,594

Sean Gale: 256

Carla Sands: 5,514

Write-in: 178

Governor

Lou Barletta: 9,627

Doug Mastriano: 13,669

Nche Zama: 316

Dave White: 2,049

Melissa Hart: 563

Bill McSwain: 3,076

Charlie Gerow: 2,781

Joe Gale: 194

Jake Corman: 599

Write-in: 159

Lieutenant Governor

Clarice Schillinger: 2,209

James Earl Jones: 1,785

Rick Saccone: 1,940

John Brown: 468

Chris Frye: 812

Jeff Coleman: 13,730

Russ Diamond: 1,884

Carrie Lewis DelRosso: 5,803

Teddy Daniels: 2,422

Write-in: 158

34th Senatorial District

Mike Gossert: 7,778

Greg Rothman: 16,353

Write-in: 162

87th Legislative District

Thomas Kutz: 5,130

Eric Clancy: 4,145

Write-in: 34

103rd Legislative District

Jennie Jenkins-Dallas: 773

David Buell: 2,343

Write-in: 25

