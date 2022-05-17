Primary 2022: Cumberland County election results

Here is a look at unofficial and incomplete Cumberland County voting tallies for contested races in the May 17 primary election:
Democratic
U.S. Senator
Alex Khalil: 683
Conor Lamb: 3,367
Malcolm Kenyatta: 1,251
John Fetterman: 14,979
Write-in: 60
Lieutenant Governor
Austin Davis: 10,497
Ray Sosa: 2,706
Brian Sims: 6,203
Write-in: 64
10th Congressional District
Rick Coplen: 13,854
Shamaine Daniels: 4,963
Write-in: 48
103rd Legislative District
Heather MacDonald: 1,096
Patty Kim: 1,996
Write-in: 3
Republican
U.S. Senator
Kathy Barnette: 7,437
Mehmet Oz: 8,420
George Bochetto: 237
Jeff Bartos: 2,258
Dave McCormick: 8,594
Sean Gale: 256
Carla Sands: 5,514
Write-in: 178
Governor
Lou Barletta: 9,627
Doug Mastriano: 13,669
Nche Zama: 316
Dave White: 2,049
Melissa Hart: 563
Bill McSwain: 3,076
Charlie Gerow: 2,781
Joe Gale: 194
Jake Corman: 599
Write-in: 159
Lieutenant Governor
Clarice Schillinger: 2,209
James Earl Jones: 1,785
Rick Saccone: 1,940
John Brown: 468
Chris Frye: 812
Jeff Coleman: 13,730
Russ Diamond: 1,884
Carrie Lewis DelRosso: 5,803
Teddy Daniels: 2,422
Write-in: 158
34th Senatorial District
Mike Gossert: 7,778
Greg Rothman: 16,353
Write-in: 162
87th Legislative District
Thomas Kutz: 5,130
Eric Clancy: 4,145
Write-in: 34
103rd Legislative District
Jennie Jenkins-Dallas: 773
David Buell: 2,343
Write-in: 25