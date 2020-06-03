Primary 2020: Updated statewide polling results for contested races in Pennsylvania
Voters enter Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle, to vote Tuesday morning during the 2020 primary.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With 8,381 of 9,128 precincts reporting, as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the statewide polling results for contested races in the area:

U.S. President

Democrats

Bernie Sanders: 149,918

Joseph Biden: 601,838

Tulsi Gabbard: 29,332

Republicans

Donald J. Trump: 785,263

Roque de la Fuente: 11,263

Bill Weld: 34,815

Auditor General

Democrats

H. Scott Conklin: 67,476

Michael Lamb: 271,232

Tracie Fountain: 60,902

Rose Marie Davis: 50,223

Nina Ahmad: 211,816

Christina Hartman: 89,143

10th Congressional District

Democrats

Tom Brier: 14,183

Eugene DePasquale: 23,878

31st Senatorial District

Democrats

Rick Coplen: 3,826

Shanna Danielson: 5,760

John Bosha: 1,420

86th Legislative District

Republicans

Jed Nessinger: 2,078

William Benner: 1,539

Perry Stambaugh: 5,909

87th Legislative District

Democrats

Nicole Miller: 1,129

Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589

Heather MacDonald: 402

