Primary 2020: Updated statewide polling results for contested races in Pennsylvania

With 8,381 of 9,128 precincts reporting, as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the statewide polling results for contested races in the area:
U.S. President
Democrats
Bernie Sanders: 149,918
Joseph Biden: 601,838
Tulsi Gabbard: 29,332
Republicans
Donald J. Trump: 785,263
Roque de la Fuente: 11,263
Bill Weld: 34,815
Auditor General
Democrats
H. Scott Conklin: 67,476
Michael Lamb: 271,232
Tracie Fountain: 60,902
Rose Marie Davis: 50,223
Nina Ahmad: 211,816
Christina Hartman: 89,143
10th Congressional District
Democrats
Tom Brier: 14,183
Eugene DePasquale: 23,878
31st Senatorial District
Democrats
Rick Coplen: 3,826
Shanna Danielson: 5,760
John Bosha: 1,420
86th Legislative District
Republicans
Jed Nessinger: 2,078
William Benner: 1,539
Perry Stambaugh: 5,909
87th Legislative District
Democrats
Nicole Miller: 1,129
Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589
Heather MacDonald: 402
