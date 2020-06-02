Primary 2020: Statewide polling results for contested races

With 6,750 of 9,141 precincts reporting, as of 11:42 p.m., and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the statewide polling results for contested races in the area:
U.S. President
Democrats
Bernie Sanders: 120,547
Joseph Biden: 456,993
Tulsi Gabbard: 25,997
Republicans
Donald J. Trump: 547,592
Roque de la Fuente: 8,851
Bill Weld: 25,790
Auditor General
Democrats
H. Scott Conklin: 60,824
Michael Lamb: 198,847
Tracie Fountain: 49,637
Rose Marie Davis: 48,789
Nina Ahmad: 175,929
Christina Hartman: 68,871
10th Congressional District
Democrats
Tom Brier: 10,598
Eugene DePasquale: 19,404
31st Senatorial District
Democrats
Rick Coplen: 3,669
Shanna Danielson: 6,847
John Bosha: 1,367
86th Legislative District
Republicans
Jed Nessinger: 2,078
William Benner: 1,539
Perry Stambaugh: 5,909
87th Legislative District
Democrats
Nicole Miller: 1,129
Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589
Heather MacDonald: 402
