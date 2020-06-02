Primary 2020: Statewide polling results for contested races

Primary 2020: Statewide polling results for contested races

2020 Pennsylvania Primary Election 6

Voters enter Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle, to vote Tuesday morning during the 2020 primary.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With 6,750 of 9,141 precincts reporting, as of 11:42 p.m., and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the statewide polling results for contested races in the area:

U.S. President

Democrats

Bernie Sanders: 120,547

Joseph Biden: 456,993

Tulsi Gabbard: 25,997

Republicans

Donald J. Trump: 547,592

Roque de la Fuente: 8,851

Bill Weld: 25,790

Auditor General

Democrats

H. Scott Conklin: 60,824

Michael Lamb: 198,847

Tracie Fountain: 49,637

Rose Marie Davis: 48,789

Nina Ahmad: 175,929

Christina Hartman: 68,871

10th Congressional District

Democrats

Tom Brier: 10,598

Eugene DePasquale: 19,404

31st Senatorial District

Democrats

Rick Coplen: 3,669

Shanna Danielson: 6,847

John Bosha: 1,367

86th Legislative District

Republicans

Jed Nessinger: 2,078

William Benner: 1,539

Perry Stambaugh: 5,909

87th Legislative District

Democrats

Nicole Miller: 1,129

Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589

Heather MacDonald: 402

