Primary 2020: Cumberland County polling results

With 118 of 118 precincts reporting in Cumberland County, and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the Tuesday polling results for contested races:
U.S. President
Democrats
Bernie Sanders: 1,725
Joseph Biden: 4,529
Tulsi Gabbard: 384
Write-in: 188
Republicans
Donald J. Trump: 18,893
Roque de la Fuente: 313
Bill Weld: 788
Write-in: 262
Auditor General
Democrats
H. Scott Conklin: 1,095
Michael Lamb: 866
Tracie Fountain: 1,986
Rose Marie Davis: 391
Nina Ahmad: 1,270
Christina Hartman: 793
Write-in: 37
10th Congressional District
Democrats
Tom Brier: 2,845
Eugene DePasquale: 2,793
Write-in: 30
31st Senatorial District
Democrats
Rick Coplen: 2,746
Shanna Danielson: 1,727
John Bosha: 1,112
Write-in: 31
86th Legislative District
Republicans
Jed Nessinger: 642
William Benner: 109
Perry Stambaugh: 548
Write-in: 3
87th Legislative District
Democrats
Nicole Miller: 1,129
Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589
Heather MacDonald: 402
Write-in: 13
