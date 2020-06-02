Primary 2020: Cumberland County polling results
Primary 2020: Cumberland County polling results

2020 Pennsylvania Primary Election 3

Campaign signs line West North Street in Carlisle, across the street from Grace Baptist Church, which is a voter poling station in the borough.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With 118 of 118 precincts reporting in Cumberland County, and absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, here are the Tuesday polling results for contested races:

U.S. President

Democrats

Bernie Sanders: 1,725

Joseph Biden: 4,529

Tulsi Gabbard: 384

Write-in: 188

Republicans

Donald J. Trump: 18,893

Roque de la Fuente: 313

Bill Weld: 788

Write-in: 262

Auditor General

Democrats

H. Scott Conklin: 1,095

Michael Lamb: 866

Tracie Fountain: 1,986

Rose Marie Davis: 391

Nina Ahmad: 1,270

Christina Hartman: 793

Write-in: 37

10th Congressional District

Democrats

Tom Brier: 2,845

Eugene DePasquale: 2,793

Write-in: 30

31st Senatorial District

Democrats

Rick Coplen: 2,746

Shanna Danielson: 1,727

John Bosha: 1,112

Write-in: 31

86th Legislative District

Republicans

Jed Nessinger: 642

William Benner: 109

Perry Stambaugh: 548

Write-in: 3

87th Legislative District

Democrats

Nicole Miller: 1,129

Sean Patrick Quinlan: 589

Heather MacDonald: 402

Write-in: 13

