Postal delays, postage awareness could complicate mail-in ballot process for Cumberland County

With the Nov. 2 election being the fourth time during this pandemic that the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections will handle thousands of mail-in ballots, the county has had time to make the process as smooth as possible.

There are, however, some unique challenges during this municipal election when it comes to mail-in ballots.

The postal delays in Carlisle will be the biggest hurdle when it comes to area residents receiving their ballots and the Bureau of Elections — located in Carlisle — getting the ballots back. Carlisle area residents have reported receiving mail only about once a week, and though the post office has offered a way for residents to pick up mail, ABC27 reported that some are still unable to do so due to sorting issues at the postal service.

Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration at the county, said the bureau has been able to pick up ballots, in addition to receiving ballot deliveries from the post office. She added, though, that the bulk of the ballots aren't expected to come back to them until closer to the election.

"We began mailing them out Oct. 6," she said. "We have mailed out 18,821 ballots so far [as of Tuesday] and as of [Monday], we have received back 5,419. Historically, we do not get the majority back until the last week."

Waiting until the last minute may not be the best option for residents with the current mail delays. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county election bureau by 8 p.m. Nov. 2, and postmarked mail will not be accepted, even if they were sent before election day.

Pennsylvania residents can review the status of their mail-in and absentee ballots online by visiting the Department of State's ballot tracker at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Similarly to the previous election and primaries, the county does allow residents to both request a mail-in/absentee ballot and to drop them off at the Bureau of Elections, located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle. The building is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and the county will offer expanded hours for hand deliveries, with the facility open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Drop-off boxes are located within the building, but there are rules when it comes to hand delivering a mail-in ballot. According to Salzarulo, a deputy from the Sheriff's Office is on-site to confirm voters are dropping off their own ballot; residents will not be able to drop off ballots for other voters. The deputy will also check to make sure ballots are in their secrecy envelope and that the ballots are signed and dated.

Another potential hiccup with the mail-in ballots involves postage. Unlike last year when the Wolf administration waived the postage fee for those mailing in ballots, the ballots for the Nov. 2 election will require voters to pay for postage. The ballots also likely will require more than one stamp.

"Given the weight of two ballots [municipal election and judge retention] in one envelope, we recommend voters add additional postage," Salzarulo said.

For those mailing ballots, the county reminds voters to put the ballot in the secrecy envelope labeled "Official Election Ballot" before sealing it and putting that secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed return envelope. Voters should then sign and date the return envelope in the "Voter's Declaration" section.

Voters still have until Tuesday to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. There are already more ballots in circulation for this November election than there was in the primary, which saw 15,847 mail-in ballot requests - though both are far shy of the more than 60,000 mail-in ballot requests in the November 2020 election.

Those voting in person will find the process to be much of the same as the last election, though a few polling places have changed in Cumberland County.

The county reported that the Carlisle 4-1 precinct polling place was temporarily moved from One West Penn to Carlisle Alliance Church at 237 E. North St.; Lower Allen 6 precinct was temporarily moved from Bethany Village to Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill; and the Upper Allen 7 precinct was temporarily moved from Messiah Village to the Upper Allen municipal building at 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg.

The Camp Hill 5 precinct was permanently moved to the Camp Hill School District administrative building, located at 418 S. 24th St.

