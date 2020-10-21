Political sign theft and vandalism in Cumberland County show growing political animosity, residents fear

Petty vandalism by mischievous youths certainly accounts for a portion of political sign thefts and vandalism. But some people say that an increasing portion of the crimes are expressly political, and clearly not the work of errant teens.

Streets full of Biden/Harris signs in the Mechanicsburg and Upper Allen Township area had Trump bumper stickers affixed to them, according to Robin Agerton, an activist with the Upper Allen/Mechanicsburg Democratic Club.

Agerton’s own signs at her home in Mechanicsburg borough were spray-painted over or stolen multiple times until she affixed them to her porch. She said her neighbors trained security cameras on their Biden/Harris sign with the warning "smile, you’re on camera" written on it.

Reeves said he and several others he knows have done the same.

“I think if the camera weren’t there, they probably would’ve been gone by now,” Reeves said of his signs.

“I don’t believe this is kids,” Agerton said. “My only concern is that it escalates. Our police shouldn’t have to be dealing with this.”

However, they are. Police agencies across the county have posted reports and requests for public assistance in sign thefts, although it would appear few if any are solved.