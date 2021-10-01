Police: Gerow was sideswiped in crash

The crash report was obtained Friday by the Associated Press. It was marked as approved by a supervisor on Tuesday and state police confirmed the report’s authenticity.

The report doesn't include details of police interviews with Gerow or a witness traveling in a separate vehicle. But it does describe a crash scene stretching for nearly a half-mile.

After Abbott fell off his motorcycle and over Gerow's car, the motorcycle traveled in front of Gerow's car, which hit it, according to the report.

The motorcycle “became lodged onto the front hood and undercarriage” of Gerow's car in an upright position, and Gerow continued driving west for about 5 miles before being pulled over by a state trooper, the report said.

Blood stains on the roadway indicated that Abbott was run over by other vehicles, the report said. Abbott, 30, of Wysox, tested negative for drugs and alcohol, it said. Gerow also tested negative, according to a report he provided.

Gerow was not injured and no air bags deployed.

A spokesperson for Gerow said Gerow thought his car had been hit by a deer or debris from an afternoon storm, and did not see the motorcycle on his car as he drove.