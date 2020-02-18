Petitions pile up at deadline for Pennsylvania primary

HARRISBURG — Candidates for president of the United States and for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general had until Tuesday’s 5 p.m. close-of-business deadline in Pennsylvania to file paperwork to make Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary ballot. A look at who filed, according to information from state election officials:

President

Filing for the Democratic primary are California billionaire Tom Steyer; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump has filed for the Republican primary, as did former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Attorney general

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has filed in his bid for a second four-year term.

Filing for the Republican primary is Heather Heidelbaugh, a Pittsburgh-area lawyer making her first statewide electoral bid.

Auditor general

Tim DeFoor, Dauphin County’s elected controller, has filed for the Republican primary.