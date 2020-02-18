Petitions pile up ahead of deadline for Pennsylvania primary

HARRISBURG — Candidates for president of the United States and for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general have until Tuesday's 5 p.m. close-of-business deadline in Pennsylvania to file paperwork to make Pennsylvania's April 28 primary ballot. A look at who has filed so far, according to information from state election officials:

President

Filing for the Democratic primary are California billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump has filed for the Republican primary.

Attorney General

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has filed in his bid for a second four-year term.

Filing for the Republican primary is Heather Heidelbaugh, a Pittsburgh-area lawyer making her first statewide electoral bid.

Auditor General

Tim DeFoor, Dauphin County's elected controller, has filed for the Republican primary.