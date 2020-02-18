Petitions pile up ahead of deadline for Pennsylvania primary

Petitions pile up ahead of deadline for Pennsylvania primary

{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic debate

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage on Feb. 7 in Manchester, N.H., before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Candidates for president of the United States and for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general have until Tuesday's 5 p.m. close-of-business deadline in Pennsylvania to file paperwork to make Pennsylvania's April 28 primary ballot. A look at who has filed so far, according to information from state election officials:

President

Filing for the Democratic primary are California billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump has filed for the Republican primary.

Attorney General

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has filed in his bid for a second four-year term.

Filing for the Republican primary is Heather Heidelbaugh, a Pittsburgh-area lawyer making her first statewide electoral bid.

Auditor General

Tim DeFoor, Dauphin County's elected controller, has filed for the Republican primary.

Among those filing for the Democratic primary are Pittsburgh's third-term city controller Michael Lamb; Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor who lost a 2018 primary bid for lieutenant governor; Tracie Fountain, a three-decade veteran employee of the auditor general's office; and Scott Conklin, a state lawmaker from Centre County who was also the party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2010 on that year's failed Democratic gubernatorial ticket.

The incumbent, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third, four-year term.

Treasurer

Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat, has filed in his bid for a second four-year term.

Filing for the Republican primary is Stacy Garrity, an executive for a powdered metals supplier based in northern Pennsylvania.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News