Pennsylvania's top House races come down to 2 GOP-held seats

Finello says Fitzpatrick sided with Trump in downplaying the coronavirus, fighting abortion rights and backing Trump's tax bill that favored corporations and could “decimate the Affordable Care Act."

“The people of Pennsylvania need to know all the times that Brian Fitzpatrick sided with Donald Trump as they turned our backs on us, here in Bucks and Montgomery counties,” Finello said in a conference call Friday with reporters.

Trump is far less of an issue in DePasquale's effort to oust Perry.

In their last debate, on WGAL-TV in Lancaster, DePasquale even pointed to where he could work with Trump: on winning back factories and manufacturing jobs from China.

He instead has focused his attacks on Perry around health care. Perry has received support from the insurance industry after voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with preexisting conditions, and supports a federal lawsuit backed by Trump that seeks to invalidate the law, DePasquale said.

"Even though there are 220,000 dead Americans because of COVID-19, that lawsuit would take away — if he has his way and the Affordable Care Act is overturned — would take away health care from tens of thousands of people right here in southcentral Pennsylvania," DePasquale said.