Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

Wolf had opposed them, but has no say in what proposals lawmakers put on ballots to amend the state constitution.

History was on Republicans' side. The last time voters rejected a ballot question was in 1993, according to information provided by the state.

The questions ask voters to end a governor's emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.

Currently, the constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end a governor's disaster declaration. Under the law, a governor can issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit.

Wolf and his emergency disaster director have called the proposals reckless and a threat to a functioning society that could prevent a fast and wide-ranging response to increasingly complicated disasters.

Republicans have accused Wolf of fear-mongering.

Sending the questions to the ballot — including a constitutional amendment to override a law — was the only way for Republican lawmakers to reel in Wolf's authority, or that of future governors.