Pennsylvania vote counters' toil to extend into next week

“I thought I would come and see how this system is being managed, how ballots are being counted, see if there are discrepancies,” she said, coming away “very impressed with what they’re doing here. It seems to be very methodical, very organized.”

The Trump campaign and the Republican Party argued in court Thursday that GOP election observers were kept too far away from the tabulation in Philadelphia, that some Democratic-leaning counties unfairly allowed people to fix technical problems with their mail-in ballots, and that mail-in ballots arriving after Tuesday should not be counted.

A judge in Harrisburg on Friday dismissed a request from Republicans to keep the state and counties from counting provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots had been disqualified by a technicality.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s state elections bureau last month told counties voters could use provisional ballots if they “did not successfully vote” with the mail-in or absentee ballot they had been issued, or if their ballot had been rejected and they believed they were still eligible to vote.