Pennsylvania offers new mail-in voting option for April primary

“This is the first election in which Pennsylvania voters have the convenient option of voting by mail-in ballot, without having to provide a reason for choosing it,” Boockvar said in a news release. “Thanks to historic bipartisan legislation signed into law by Gov. [Tom] Wolf last fall, we are making voting easier and more accessible for all eligible Pennsylvanians, including longer voter registration periods and permanent mail-in and absentee voter lists.”

The mail-in ballot option is for voters who want to vote by mail before election day instead of going to their polling place. Voters have to be registered, but they do not need to provide a reason or excuse for choosing this option - unlike absentee voters who must provide a reason.

The application for the mail-in ballot will allow voters to request that their county election office add them to an annual mail-in voter ballot request list, and their ballot applications will be automatically mailed to them each year.

Counties must begin processing mail-in and absentee ballot applications 50 days before the election, according to the Department of State. For the April primary, that will be on March 9. As soon as ballots are finalized, counties will mail ballots to voters or provide them in-person at the county election office.