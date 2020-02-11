Pennsylvania offers new mail-in voting option for April primary

Pennsylvania voters can now apply online to mail in ballots for the April primary, without providing a reason why they can't make it to a polling place.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday announced the new voting option.
Voters can apply online now at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov to vote by mail-in ballot for the April 28 primary. Voters can also download and print the application and mail it to the county election office, or apply for and vote in person at the county election office during business hours.
The deadline for county election offices to receive applications is 5 p.m. on April 21. Both mail-in and absentee voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on election day to their respective county election office.
Those who apply for a mail-in or absentee ballots must provide a driver's license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number or a copy of an acceptable photo ID. The county election office will verify identifications before ballot counts, and if there is a problem, voters have six days after an election to provide the necessary identification, according to the Department of State.
Voters who are exempt from these requirements include Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act voters, voters with a disability and voters older than 65 who are affected by the Voting Accessibility for Elderly and Handicapped Act.
“This is the first election in which Pennsylvania voters have the convenient option of voting by mail-in ballot, without having to provide a reason for choosing it,” Boockvar said in a news release. “Thanks to historic bipartisan legislation signed into law by Gov. [Tom] Wolf last fall, we are making voting easier and more accessible for all eligible Pennsylvanians, including longer voter registration periods and permanent mail-in and absentee voter lists.”
The mail-in ballot option is for voters who want to vote by mail before election day instead of going to their polling place. Voters have to be registered, but they do not need to provide a reason or excuse for choosing this option - unlike absentee voters who must provide a reason.
The application for the mail-in ballot will allow voters to request that their county election office add them to an annual mail-in voter ballot request list, and their ballot applications will be automatically mailed to them each year.
Counties must begin processing mail-in and absentee ballot applications 50 days before the election, according to the Department of State. For the April primary, that will be on March 9. As soon as ballots are finalized, counties will mail ballots to voters or provide them in-person at the county election office.
The new provision is part of Act 77, and also under that act, Pennsylvanians can now register to vote up to 15 days before an election. The voter registration deadline is April 13.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and can be reached at 717-240-6385.