Pennsylvania high court takes over another election lawsuit

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's highest court will take up another election-related lawsuit, it announced Tuesday, this one filed by the state Democratic Party amid a partisan fight over fixing glitches and gray areas in the battleground state's fledgling mail-in voting law.

Briefs are due Sept. 8, the state Supreme Court said.

The Democratic Party's lawsuit asks the court to order an extension of Pennsylvania's Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots, a similar request to one in a lawsuit already taken up by the state Supreme Court.

It also asks the court to allow mailed-in ballots to be counted if they are returned without a secrecy envelope, to allow voters to fix problems with their mail-in ballot before it is discarded, and to uphold the requirement in state law that poll watchers be registered voters from the county.

In addition, it asks the court to allow the use of drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs used in the primary to help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots — as well as satellite election offices.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties are planning to use both satellite election offices and drop boxes in the Nov. 3 presidential election.