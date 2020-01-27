Pennsylvania GOP endorses slate of statewide candidates

HARRISBURG — The Republican Party of Pennsylvania will go into the spring primary season with an endorsed slate of candidates for the three elected state offices of treasurer, auditor general and attorney general.

Candidates can start circulating nominating petitions Tuesday to get on the April 28 primary ballot. Petitions are due Feb. 18.

The party committee gave its backing to Heather Heidelbaugh for attorney general and Stacy Garrity for treasurer in a voice vote of acclamation at its Saturday meeting in Harrisburg. Heidelbaugh is a Pittsburgh-area lawyer and Garrity is an executive for a powdered metals supplier based in northern Pennsylvania.

Tim DeFoor, Dauphin County's elected controller, won a three-way race for the endorsement for auditor general over state Rep. Cris Dush of Jefferson County and Lancaster County Commissioner Dennis Stuckey.

All three are making their first run for statewide office.

Two incumbent Democrats are seeking re-election this year to a second four-year term, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Treasurer Joe Torsella. Meanwhile, Democrats are sorting through a field of candidates for auditor general.

Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.

