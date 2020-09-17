Pennsylvania Democrats notch key election-related court wins

Ballots can be counted if they lack a postmark, a legible postmark or some proof of mailing, unless a “preponderance of the evidence” shows it was mailed after Election Day, the court said.

Republicans have opposed changing that deadline.

Most states make Election Day the deadline, but 18 states — about half of which backed Trump in 2016 — have a post-Election Day deadline.

The court's backing the legal use of satellite election offices and drop boxes to help collect the expected avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential election came as Philadelphia and its suburbs — where one in three registered Democratic voters live — are planning to deploy them.

Republicans had protested that drop boxes and satellite election offices are not explicitly authorized under state law.

In a slightly earlier decision Thursday, the high court reversed a ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court on the candidacy of Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins.

The court’s two Republicans agreed the Green Party did not meet the law’s requirements, but, in a dissenting opinion, said it might be possible to allow the Green Party to fix it retroactively.