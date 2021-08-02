Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

He says he has more appellate experience than the sitting justices did when they joined the high court, and a track record of handling difficult, high-profile cases. Among them was a congressional redistricting decision that was promptly overturned by the Democratic majority Supreme Court in 2018.

"My record is out there, I cannot hide from it," Brobson said this week. "I'm sure that there's decisions out there, if people want to look, that people don't like. But I'm very proud of the body of work I have."

Brobson told the state bar association earlier this year that he had not shied away from controversial cases — including siding with Republicans in a contested state Senate race over counting mail-in ballots without handwritten dates.

McLaughlin, who spent almost two decades as a prosecutor under Philadelphia's then-district attorney, Democrat Lynne Abraham, was elected to Superior Court three years ago after serving as a city judge from 2012-17. She is a native Philadelphian.

"Everything I've ever gotten in my entire career has been by hard work and determination," said McLaughlin, who considers the potential elevation to the high court "a pathway and a segue. To me, it's a natural progression."

Superior Court