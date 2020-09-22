Pennsylvania chips away at pandemic poll worker shortages

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — It will take 40,000 or more poll workers to run the fall election in Pennsylvania, and while some counties are on track to have fully staffed polling places, with six weeks to go, officials aren't sure whether there will be a repeat of the primary's coronavirus-driven shortages.

A law passed this spring by the Republican-led Legislature let the counties, which handle the nuts and bolts of elections, assign poll workers to any precinct in their home county for the primary only. Poll workers are normally restricted to working in the precincts where they live.

A proposal to make that provision permanent has stalled in the General Assembly, along with other election mechanics changes. Passed by the House earlier this month, mostly along party lines, a bill that would relax poll worker residency rules is opposed for other reasons by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman said that caucus members would welcome “engagement from the governor” on the election law changes, and that short of that “everything remains hypothetical as to what could get done.”

Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said her sense is that the poll worker shortage is not as acute as it was in the primary.