Pence hits Pennsylvania to talk comeback at challenging time

“I can tell you that I have three sons who have been stopped collectively at least a dozen times by the police, even some black police in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Cheryl Allen, a former judge on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. “It’s a mindset that if you are a young black man driving a nice car, you must either be a drug dealer or you stole the car.”

She said her children were never charged and that when police learned who owned the car, that tended to be “the end of the story.”

“But that’s not the case for most people,” Allen said.

Pence told the group that “this is just about the best hour I’ve had in a long time” and called it “real.”

In the afternoon, Pence turned to the economy with a speech at Oberg Industries in Sarver, a town about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate stood at 15.1% in April as companies closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It was at 5.7% when Trump was elected. Hiring did rebound in May after two months of job losses. But those gains appear to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs rather than an economy at full throttle.