Pence, DeVos dig into Pennsylvania education politics in Camp Hill visit

Education politics, both federally and Pennsylvania’s in particular, were in the crosshairs Wednesday night as Trump administration officials held a rally at the Camp Hill Radisson.
Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke at a campaign event billed as “Women for Trump,” with a particular bent on promoting school privatization, including calling out Gov. Tom Wolf for vetoing a private school tax credit expansion last year.
The rally came a day after President Trump leveled a similar criticism in his State of the Union address Tuesday, the same day that Wolf presented his state budget proposal that includes tighter financial rules for charter schools.
Trump is “delivering on an education freedom agenda,” DeVos said, while his Democratic opponents “want to close every charter school.”
“Gov. Wolf is doing those things right here, every day,” DeVos said.
Pennsylvania Democrats and their allies anticipated the attack, holding a press call earlier in the day to critique DeVos’ promotion of school vouchers and corporate tax credits for donations to private schools.
“What she tried to do in Michigan was defund and destabilize public schools, and that’s what she’s trying to do all over the country,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said of DeVos’ previous tenure as a Republican official and charter school promoter in Michigan.
The controversy in Pennsylvania, which has spilled to the national stage, centers around the Republican push to expand education improvement tax credits, which give tax breaks to companies that donate money toward private school scholarships.
Wolf vetoed a $100 million expansion of the program last year, saying he couldn’t approve such a tax revenue cut when the state was struggling to keep up with the cost of public schools.
On Wednesday, DeVos said her Education Freedom Scholarship proposal, a federal-level EITC, “doesn’t take away funding from public schools.”
But critics have asked if, in a time of record federal deficits, the money lost to corporate tax credits couldn’t be better spent on shoring up public schools.
DeVos portrayed her proposal, and EITC programs more broadly, as benefiting low-income families in ways that public schools do not. But in Pennsylvania, that is debatable. A study by WHYY last year found that 57 of 151 schools that administered their own EITC reported no low-income students to the state Department of Education.
Wolf, in the budget he pitched Tuesday, pushed in the opposite direction from the Trump administration. Wolf proposed to reform the formula used to determine how much money public schools must remit to charters when a student in their district opts into the privately run institution.
You have free articles remaining.
The move would put $280 million per year back into public school coffers, including a move to a flat-fee remittance for cyber charters that would slash public funding for online schools.
DeVos’ position seemed to resonate with Trump supporters at Wednesday’s event, who were aware of the arguments and supported more public money being put toward privately run schools, be it through an EITC, charter remittances, or a voucher system.
“They’re talking about letting kids in depressed areas go to the school they want to go to,” said attendee Debora Robertson, who said her children were educated at both public schools and cyber charters.
When asked about the risk of decreased funding to private schools, supporters like Robertson expressed confidence that the money-follows-the-child system would work out.
“I think the numbers just come out the same,” she said.
Some attendees clearly picked up on the initiative as part and parcel of Pence and DeVos's portrayal of Democratic opposition as politically far-left.
“I think it should be up to the parents. Why should the state decide where your child goes to school? That’s socialist, or communist,” attendee Loula Wolohan said.
DeVos has also come under fire for attempts to limit student debt forgiveness for those whose schools misled them, and to create additional requirements for those seeking income-based repayment schedules.
On Wednesday, she said that leniency on student debt was unfair, given that roughly a third of Americans have a four-year degree.
“Why should two-thirds pay for the other third?” DeVos said.
Democrats, however, have sought to portray her actions as appeasing lenders and debt collectors over families who fell victim to rapidly rising college costs.
“It’s clear that Betsy DeVos and her Department of Education is more concerned with appeasing wealthy special interests than helping working families in Pennsylvania,” Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said earlier on Wednesday.
But for Wednesday’s Women for Trump crowd, which skewed older and whiter than the electorate as a whole, student loan leniency was seen as a betrayal.
“They don’t appreciate it if it’s free or if there’s forgiveness,” attendee Marie Tennant said.
“I don’t think anybody should have it taken away,” attendee Kim Campitelli said of student debt. “I’m 52 years old and I just paid mine off.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.