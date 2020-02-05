Pence, DeVos dig into Pennsylvania education politics in Camp Hill visit

“What she tried to do in Michigan was defund and destabilize public schools, and that’s what she’s trying to do all over the country,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said of DeVos’ previous tenure as a Republican official and charter school promoter in Michigan.

The controversy in Pennsylvania, which has spilled to the national stage, centers around the Republican push to expand education improvement tax credits, which give tax breaks to companies that donate money toward private school scholarships.

Wolf vetoed a $100 million expansion of the program last year, saying he couldn’t approve such a tax revenue cut when the state was struggling to keep up with the cost of public schools.

On Wednesday, DeVos said her Education Freedom Scholarship proposal, a federal-level EITC, “doesn’t take away funding from public schools.”

But critics have asked if, in a time of record federal deficits, the money lost to corporate tax credits couldn’t be better spent on shoring up public schools.