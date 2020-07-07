Pence, Biden to hit Pennsylvania campaign trail on same day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the same day as his successor, Mike Pence, makes several stops in the presidential battleground state.

The men are working the campaign trail in Pennsylvania with fewer than four months until the election, with recent polls showing Biden leading in Pennsylvania.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday plans to tour a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and speak about his economic recovery plan, the campaign said in an advisory.

Biden, who grew up in nearby Scranton, is targeting a region where President Donald Trump showed unexpected strength in the 2016 election, when he narrowly won Pennsylvania and shifted the state’s electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

Pence, meanwhile, is mixing official and campaign business. He will attend a fundraiser at Kreider Farms in Lancaster County and discuss the economy at Rajant Corp., a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology.