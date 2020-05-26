Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting

Texas looms especially large because Democrats have made gains in recent legislative elections. Continued Republican control of both chambers and the governor's office would give the GOP great sway in shaping a large number of congressional districts.

Texas ranks second to California with 36 U.S. House seats and is likely to gain more following the census because of its population growth. Democrats hold full control in California, but an independent citizens commission is responsible for redistricting.

Some of the most hotly contested legislative elections are likely to occur in the Dallas and Houston suburbs.

"It would be a huge blow for the Republican Party if we lost Texas," Chambers said. "We're going to make sure that never happens."

North Carolina is another big target. It's expected to be a battleground for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the governorship. The state legislative elections also matter more than in most states, because the North Carolina governor has no veto power over the voting districts that lawmakers will draw. Republicans currently hold modest majorities in both the state House and Senate.

Kansas may appear to be one of the most surprising states on the target lists because of its solidly Republican legislative majorities. But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will have veto power over any redistricting plans passed by the Legislature. The battle focuses on whether Republicans will have the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.