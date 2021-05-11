Parnell announces candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate seat

Parnell later joined a post-election lawsuit in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania's presidential election. That lawsuit — which sought to throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots, most of which were cast by Democrats — was rejected by the state Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court later declined to take it up.

The Senate seat in the presidential battleground state is being left open after two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run again.

Both the Democratic and Republican fields are getting crowded, with a year to go until next year's primary election. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has declared his candidacy, as have several others, while Lamb is considering a campaign.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the state's unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has declared his candidacy, as well.

Bartos, who hails from the other side of the state in suburban Pittsburgh, is a real estate investor and longtime GOP fundraiser who has the personal wealth to write his campaign a big check.

On Tuesday, hours ahead of Parnell's announcement, Bartos' campaign tried to lay claim to the race.