Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

But Lamb has challengers from the left. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a 6-foot-8 former mayor and unsuccessful 2016 Senate candidate, has staked out a lane as a progressive populist and made himself a national media regular.

The race also features state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, 31, who has been endorsed by the Working Families Party and, like Fetterman, supports some top progressive positions, including a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage and canceling all federal student debt.

Also in the Democratic field for next May's primary is Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the board of commissioners in Montgomery County, one of the Democratic suburbs where women have led the drive away from the Republican Party. Arkoosh has been endorsed by EMILY’s List, which promotes female candidates who support abortion rights.

The primary could come down to geography more than ideology. The east-west political divide in Pennsylvania runs as deep as the chasm between fans of the NFL's Steelers and Eagles. Meanwhile, the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are no longer the only Democratic powerhouses in the state as suburban voters have moved to the left and shown up in big numbers during recent cycles.