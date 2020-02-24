Pa. may tweak new law to avoid vote-counting logjam

Timothy Benyo, chief clerk of the Lehigh County Board of Elections, said counties have been talking to lawmakers and the Department of State about the changes.

“They seemed very receptive to making it easier for us so that the vote counting can be done in a timely process and not days later,” Benyo said.

House State Government Committee Chairman Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said lawmakers may allow counties to begin to process mail-in ballots by opening envelopes before 8 p.m., but he does not support allowing them to start the actual tallying of mail-in votes before that time.

Everett said lawmakers were responding to feedback from county elections workers.

“We don’t know what kind of percentage increase we’re going to get in mail-in ballots until we do it. That’s definitely an issue,” Everett said. “Our intent was never to jam them up. It was to make it easier for voters to be able to vote.”

Forrest Lehman, the director of elections in Lycoming County, said the ability to open the envelopes before 8 p.m. on election night is meaningless if the Legislature doesn’t also change the law to require that challenges to mail-in and absentee ballots be filed in advance.