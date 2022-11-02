Pa. Department of State: Voters should hand-deliver ballots to ensure they are counted

With delays in the postal service possible, the Pennsylvania Department of State on Tuesday urged residents who are voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to hand deliver their ballots as soon as possible.

“It’s time to return your mail ballot to ensure it arrives by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day. Do not wait until the last minute,” said Leigh Chapman, acting secretary of State. “Hand deliver your mail ballot now to your county election office or authorized drop-off location to be certain your vote will be counted.”

In Cumberland County, the only drop-off location is at the county Bureau of Elections, located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201 in Carlisle. A member of the county sheriff's office will be on hand to make sure residents only drop off their own ballots.

Residents are also urged to make sure they fill out their ballots properly, including signing and dating the ballot. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that ballots without dates will not be counted in the Nov. 8 election. The court directed county boards of elections to “segregate and preserve” those ballots.

To make sure their ballots are counted, residents should read the instructions carefully on how to fill it out, seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot," seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope, and sign and date the declaration on the outer return envelope.

Those who end up being unable to mail or hand deliver their ballot before the Nov. 8 deadline can bring their mail-in ballot packet to their polling place on Election Day, surrender that ballot and then vote in person.

Those who applied for a ballot but did not receive one can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day, and the county Bureau of Elections will then verify that the resident didn't vote by mail before counting the provisional ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Chapman reiterated that some results may not be known the night of Election Day and asked residents to be patient with the process.

“We will not have unofficial results on election night in every race,” Chapman said. “That is not indicative of anything bad or nefarious happening. It simply means the process for counting all eligible votes cast in Pennsylvania is working the way it is designed to work.”