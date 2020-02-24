Pa. Department of State launches county-specific webpages to educate voters

Votes PA screenshot

Pictured is a screenshot from the Cumberland County webpage of VotesPa.com, which runs voters through the step-by-step process of using the ES&S ExpressVote XL machine, which will be used in the April primary.

The Pennsylvania Department of State on Monday announced it has launched 67 new webpages - one for each county - where voters can education themselves on the upcoming primary on April 28 and the new voting machines that will be used.

“We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems,” Secretary Kathy Boockvar said. “These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them.”

Each webpage includes a description of the county's voting system, along with photos and videos that guide voters through the step-by-step process of using the new machine.

On the webpage for Cumberland County, there are photos and an instructional video on how to use the ES&S ExpressVote XL, as well as how residents can contact the county Bureau of Elections.

The new webspages are part of the department's Ready to Vote 2020 Initiative. The main site at www.votespa.com also provides information on registration and election poll volunteering.

