Pa. court battle could throw wrench in Cumberland County's ballot schedule

The court battle over ballot access for the Green Party in Pennsylvania could put a snag in the plans of Cumberland County’s election bureau to send out absentee and mail-in ballots in early October.

While the county has been telling voters to expect their vote-by-mail materials at the beginning of next month, a legal stay on the state’s certification of ballots means that counties can’t finalize and print the materials until the matter is resolved.

“Because it’s in the court’s hands, we don’t know when we’ll be able to move forward with the ballots,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director of the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

If not resolved within the next week, the issue will likely push back the timeline for county voters to receive their ballots, given that the county can’t immediately begin mailing out the materials as soon as it receives the OK from the state.

“It’s not like if they give us the ballot certification tomorrow, we can start to print ballots immediately,” Salzarulo said. County staff must do counting tests, prepare the print files and coordinate with the print shop, a process that takes about a week.