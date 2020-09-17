Pa. court battle could throw wrench in Cumberland County's ballot schedule

The court battle over ballot access for the Green Party in Pennsylvania could put a snag in the plans of Cumberland County’s election bureau to send out absentee and mail-in ballots in early October.
While the county has been telling voters to expect their vote-by-mail materials at the beginning of next month, a legal stay on the state’s certification of ballots means that counties can’t finalize and print the materials until the matter is resolved.
“Because it’s in the court’s hands, we don’t know when we’ll be able to move forward with the ballots,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director of the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.
If not resolved within the next week, the issue will likely push back the timeline for county voters to receive their ballots, given that the county can’t immediately begin mailing out the materials as soon as it receives the OK from the state.
“It’s not like if they give us the ballot certification tomorrow, we can start to print ballots immediately,” Salzarulo said. County staff must do counting tests, prepare the print files and coordinate with the print shop, a process that takes about a week.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted a request to stay the Pennsylvania Department of State from certifying the list of candidates until the matter can be resolved, according to the court’s docket sheet.
The action results from the appeal of a case in which Democratic Party officials challenged the legitimacy of Green Party candidates’ ballot standing, saying they have not met the requirements to appear on Pennsylvania’s ballot and would have to run as write-ins.
Last week, a Commonwealth Court judge dismissed the attempt to bar the Green Party’s Presidential candidate from the ballot, but agreed that the Green Party vice presidential candidate should not appear on the ballot.
Ballots
The state requires county election officials to begin mailing out ballots toward the end of October, and Cumberland County has typically started doing so at least two weeks before it is required to, in order to give voters as much possible lead time to complete and return the ballots, Salzarulo said.
The county is also printing an unprecedentedly large number of ballots with the expectation of record vote-by-mail numbers.
In the June primary, more than half the votes cast in the county were by mail, with 31,769 absentee and mail-in votes recorded – several times that of previous years, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as changes to Pennsylvania’s voting law that now allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot without providing an excuse, which is otherwise needed for absentee ballots.
Voters must submit a request for an absentee or mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Once they receive the actual ballot, they must return it to their county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, in order for it to be counted.
Election officials are already wary of logistical stresses caused by the tight timeline; any delays caused by the state Supreme Court case will compress the timeline that elections staff have to process vote-by-mail requests and send the ballots out to voters.
In the June primary, many voters who waited until the last minute opted to turn their ballots in by hand to the county’s election office in Carlisle – a practice that may increase for the general election, given fears about cuts to the U.S. Postal Service and potential delays in ballots being mailed back to election offices, especially if voters receive them later.
Pennsylvania officials have floated a number of solutions, including allowing counties to begin counting ballots before Election Day, although results would not be released until all ballots – in-person and by mail – are counted.
Some officials have also suggested allowing counties to count ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if the ballots aren’t received until several days later.
Negotiations are ongoing between Pennsylvania’s Republican legislative majority and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has said he will veto any voting legislation that restricts access, including a proposal by the PA Senate GOP to move the vote-by-mail ballot request deadline to an earlier date in October.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
