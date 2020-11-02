No, Pennsylvania isn't trying to disenfranchise COVID voters

Conservative commentator Wendy Bell falsely claimed Monday that the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is attempting to “silence voters” by ordering people who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus to stay home on Election Day.

State officials say no one is trying to disenfranchise a voter who has been exposed to the coronavirus, and measures are in place to ensure those people can cast a ballot.

In a Facebook post liked and shared thousands of times, Bell asserted that the state Department of Health has sent a letter to thousands of voters informing them they “must remain quarantined and not vote in person on election day. If they fail to obey the order, they face possible arrest.

“Do you believe the Wolf administration is attempting to silence voters — hours before the most important election in American history?” the post continued.

In a follow-up post that also generated thousands of shares and likes, Bell said the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, is “trying to keep thousands of Pennsylvania voters QUARANTINED on election day. This is BIG!!!” And in a Facebook broadcast Monday, she called it a “stunning, shocking twist.”