No movement on pre-canvassing as Cumberland County is told FBI interested in Trump email

“When we make decisions that are hurried or out of panic, those often end up being bad decisions,” Foschi said.

The county’s conclusion that it would need to physically move venues in order to pre-canvass has to do with Pennsylvania’s Election Code and the right of candidates and political parties to observe the process.

“Pre-canvassing” refers to the period between 7 a.m. on Election Day and the 8 p.m. close of in-person polls, during which mail-in and absentee ballots can be opened and counted, but not recorded in the county’s elections database, which can only be done when the full canvass period begins after polls close.

Pennsylvania code requires that political parties and each candidate on the ballot may have a pre-canvass observer, and that the observer “shall be permitted to remain in the room” where the ballots are located.

The county began to question the efficacy of a pre-canvass after receiving guidance from the PA Department of State roughly two weeks ago clarifying that the observers could not be "in the room" remotely, through video technology, but must be allowed to be physically present, county Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said Thursday.