No bipartisan fix to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting in sight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — A bipartisan fix to glitches in Pennsylvania's new mail-in voting law remained just a glimmer Tuesday ahead of November's presidential election, as Republican state Senate leaders introduced legislation that Democrats opposed as restricting access to voting.

The proposal comes against a backdrop of President Donald Trump telling Republican National Convention delegates Monday that he'll only lose if the election is “ rigged,” criticizing mail-in voting as a “scam” and suing in federal court to undo certain vote-counting, collection and observation practices in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said the bill was not the product of negotiations with his office and that he had not read it.

“If there’s some things that I think restrict access to the polls, or make it less safe, then I think we have some more conversations," Wolf said when asked about it at an unrelated news conference. "But it’s the first pass and I certainly take it very seriously.”

Other Democrats had read it.

“There are challenges with the bill, because it appears to do more to restrict access to voting than expanding it,” said Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, who is the state Democratic Party's vice chairman.