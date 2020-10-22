New lawsuit targets Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot deadline

HARRISBURG — A new lawsuit filed Thursday is challenging Pennsylvania's court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.

Plaintiffs — including four registered voters from Somerset County and a Republican congressional candidate — are asking a federal judge in Pittsburgh to block the deadline extension from going into effect.

It names Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who has argued in the state's courts that a deadline extension was necessary to prevent late-arriving mail-in votes from being thrown out because of postal delays.

The lawsuit comes 12 days before the election and three days after the U.S. Supreme Court, divided 4-4, rejected a Republican plea making a slightly different argument than Thursday's lawsuit.

Both sought to block a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is no proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Thursday’s lawsuit said that the court's deadline extension and the lack of a postmark requirement “will allow for late and otherwise unlawful ballots to be counted.”