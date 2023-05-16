Republicans Kelly Neiderer and incumbent Gary Eichelberger pulled ahead in the battle of nine for the party's two nominations for Cumberland County commissioner, according to unofficial county results.

Neiderer had 10,539 votes, with 8,666 election day votes and 1,873 mail-in votes. Eichelberger had 9,528 votes — 7,737 cast on election day and 1,791 mail-in votes.

Nathan Silcox, who ran alongside Neiderer, received 9,479 votes, with 7,791 election day votes and 1,688 mail-in votes.

With less than 50 votes between them, the county's 105 write-in votes in the Republican primary could impact the results.

Cindi Ward, who ran with Eichelberger, received 5,731 votes, with 4,848 election day votes and 883 mail-in votes.

Incumbent Vince DiFilippo received 5,072 votes, with 4,111 on election day and 961 mail-in votes.

Bryan Gembusia, who ran with Troy Ingram, received 3,132 votes — 2,744 on election day and 388 mail-in. Ingram received 2,314 votes, with 2,022 on election day and 292 mail-in votes.

Debbie Beam followed with 1,239 votes — 1,063 election day votes and 176 mail-in votes. Troy Beam brought in 965 votes with 862 on election day and 103 mail-in votes.

On the Democratic ballot, incumbent Commissioner Jean Foschi and John Matthew Smith were the only candidates vying for the two nominations.

Unofficial county results show Foschi has received 14,858 votes. Of these, 7,879 were election day votes and 6,979 were mail-in votes. Smith has 12,377 votes with 6,713 on election day and 5,664 mail-in votes.

Without a significant number of write in votes, it's likely Foschi and Smith will secured both Democratic nominations.

In the contested Cumberland County Treasurer race on the Republican ballot, Kaytee Isley received the most votes with 13,425, compared to Joan Herbert's 9,727 votes. No Democrats were on the ballot, which could mean Isley runs unopposed in November.