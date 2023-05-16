Though Tuesday's primary narrowed down a few of the local school board races, quite a few candidates will meet each other again in November after garnering enough votes on at least one party's ballot.

All three regions on the Cumberland Valley School Board were contested on both party's ballots Tuesday, and only a few candidates won't make another appearance in November.

For the single Hampden seat open on the board, incumbent Michelle Nestor likely received the Republican nomination after a contentious battle with newcomer Selena Ling, receiving 1,553 votes compared to Ling's 1,414 votes, according to unofficial numbers.

Though Asheleigh Forsburg received only 285 Republican votes, she easily nabbed the Democratic nomination with 1,266 votes, compared to Nestor's 594 votes and Ling's 351 votes. It will likely be Forsburg and Nestor who compete for the seat in November.

For two open seats in the Middlesex and Monroe township region, four candidates may meet again in November.

On the Democratic ballot, Cindy Lehman and Anne Marie Fenton received the highest votes with 556 votes and 498 votes, respectively, easily defeating Cathi George (183 votes) and Matthew Barrick (166 votes).

On the Republican ballot, although Cumberland County had listed Andrew Clancy as having withdrawn from the race, the candidate who was only on the Republican ballot received the most votes with 858, and Barrick received 828 votes. Lehman received the third highest number with 503 votes, while Fenton received 442 votes and George received 407 votes.

The primary race for two Silver Spring Township seats on the board ended up being the most popular write-in race in the county, with all three candidates likely to square off again in November.

On the Democratic ballot, there were 450 write-in votes, though that number is below what balloted candidates received. Jevon Thomas Ford received 715 votes, while Jessica Silcox received 667 votes, with those two likely to have taken the Democratic nomination.

Kelly Potteiger received 475 Democratic votes, but she received the most votes at 1,483 on the Republican ballot. Silcox had the second highest number at 1,138 votes while Ford received 835 votes. On the Republican ballot, there were 111 write-ins cast Tuesday.

South Middleton

South Middleton School Board has five seats open, and all of the cross-filed candidates will appear again in November since they were the only candidates on the Democratic ballot, and there were only 70 write-in votes cast by Democratic voters in the race. Brad Group, Rick Rovegno, Victoria Christen, Devin Flickinger and Sophia Bounds will all appear again in November.

On the Republican ballot, there were two more candidates to make the race contested, and the two extra candidates will also make it to November after grabbing two of the three highest votes on that ballot. Jim Decker received the most Republican votes with 1,361 and Brandon Hall received the second highest with 1,193 votes, close to Flickinger's 1,198 votes – though there are still 42 write-ins to be counted in that race.

The other two candidates likely to receive a Republican nomination are Bounds (1,156 votes) and Group (1,125 votes).

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg's school board seats are split into regions, with some of its races only contested on certain ballots.

For the single open seat in Region 1, candidates Julie Huff and Robert Shaffer will face each other again in November. Shaffer received the highest number of Democratic votes with 445, compared to Huff's 176, but Shaffer was only on the Democratic ballot. Because Huff ran unopposed on the Republican ballot, she will get that party's nomination and again appear on the November ballot.

The board's Region 2 race, however, was busy for its two open seats, and four candidates are likely to fill the November field. On the Democratic ballot, Jason Kichline received 652 votes and Evan Ashby received 599 votes, compared to incumbent Tracy Morgan's 450 votes and Roger Apple's 176 votes.

Morgan and Apple, however, will likely get the Republican nominations after receiving 587 votes and 890 votes, respectively, on that ballot. Two other candidates who had only been on the Republican ballot — Greg Lennon and Brian Kretschman — received 454 votes and 258 votes, respectively, and likely won't make another appearance in November.

Region 3 was one of the few races where all of the candidates running were only on one of the party ballots. The Republican race was the only one contested in the primary, and Sam Hepford received the most votes with 481 over both incumbents, Layne Lebo (471 votes) and Dennis Burkhard (378 votes). It will likely be Hepford and Lebo who will face the only two balloted Democratic candidates for the seats: Brandon Agerton and Peter Frengel.

Big Spring

Big Spring's school board seats were mostly contested on just the Republican ballot in this year's primary.

For the single Lower Frankford seat, Seth Cornman beat Mary Franco 192 to 73 on the Republican ballot. However, Franco was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot and will likely face him again in November.

For the Upper Frankford seat, David Fisher received 219 votes compared to Richard Roush's 64 votes on the Republican ballot. There was no balloted Democratic candidate, though there were six write-ins. Unless someone accepts the Democratic nomination, Fisher could run unopposed in November.

For the Upper Mifflin seat, Republican Julie Boothe received 148 votes compared to Donna Webster's 72 votes, but like the Lower Frankford race, Webster was the only balloted candidate for Democratic voters, and the two will face each other again in November.

The same situation applies to the West Pennsboro Lower seat, where the candidate who was only on the Republican ballot — Lisa Shade — received the most votes, but her opponent, William Piper, was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot. The two will likely face off again in November, though Piper's Republican vote was close at 179 compared to Shade's 196.

The only race contested on both ballots was for the North and South Newton seat on the board, with Lawrence Flynn and Frank Myers cross-filed on both ballots. Myers, however, received the most votes from both parties, with 121 votes to 28 votes from Democrats, and 252 votes to 234 votes on the Republican ballot. With no write-ins cast, Myers will likely be unopposed in November.

Camp Hill

Camp Hill School Board had five open seats, and all of the candidates will face each other again in November.

On the Democratic ballot, Melissa Howard (1,017 votes), Meredith Bowen (964 votes), Neil Connelly (951 votes), Randall Gale (906 votes) and Geoffrey McInroy (854 votes) received the highest number of votes on that ballot.

However, the other two candidates, Jesse John West and Stephanie Johnson, received the highest number of votes on the Republican ballot, with West receiving 649 votes and Johnson receiving 651 votes. With 64 write-ins also cast on the Republican ballot, the three other candidates who may have received both nominations are Gale, who got 386 Republican votes; McInroy, who received 347 votes; and Bowen, who received 304 votes.

East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro Area School Board had five 4-year seats open and one 2-year seat open, and many of the candidates in Tuesday's primary were only on the Republican ballot.

Because of that, the cross-filed candidates will appear again in November because only four of them appeared on the Democratic ballot: Carol Steinour, Harold Rittner, Elmer Parker Stambaugh and Michael Alsher. There were 36 write-in votes, which may determine who gets the fifth available Democratic nomination.

On the Republican ballot for the 4-year seats, the nominations will likely go to Gerry Wevodau, Leslie Marshall, Rittner, Stambaugh and Steinour. Another Republican-only candidate, Ning Agbay missed the cut-off, receiving 781 votes compared to Steinour's 873 votes on that ballot.

Rittner was the only candidate for the 2-year seat on the Democratic ballot, so he will face Republican Yvette Wevodau again in November. She defeated him on the Republican ballot with 910 votes to 698 votes.

Shippensburg

The only contested race on the Shippensburg School Board was in District C, where incumbent Fred Scott was looking to fend off challenger Trent Beam.

The race was only contested on the Republican ballot, and Scott received 182 votes compared to Beam's 45 votes. Since Scott was the only one cross-filed and the only candidate on the Democratic ballot, he'll likely run unopposed in the November election.